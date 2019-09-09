President Donald Trump declared CNN bad for the United States of America on Monday, pointing to “fake news” and bad ratings.

“CNN is bad for the USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Their International Division spews bad information & Fake News all over the globe.”

Trump commented on the cable news network after investor Paul Singer announced Monday they owned $3.2 billion in CNN’s parent company AT&T stock after the recent merger, sending stock prices soaring.

“Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T,” Trump wrote. “As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible ‘anchors.'”

Trump also claimed the network was “losing a fortune” because of it’s bad ratings.

Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T. As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS @CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible “anchors.” Also, I hear that, because of its bad ratings, it is losing a fortune….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019