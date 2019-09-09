Donald Trump: ‘Fake News’ CNN Bad for America

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on May 10, 2018 in Elkhart, Indiana. The crowd filled the 7,500-person-capacity gymnasium. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump declared CNN bad for the United States of America on Monday, pointing to “fake news” and bad ratings.

“CNN is bad for the USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Their International Division spews bad information & Fake News all over the globe.”

Trump commented on the cable news network after investor Paul Singer announced Monday they owned $3.2 billion in CNN’s parent company AT&T stock after the recent merger, sending stock prices soaring.

“Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T,” Trump wrote. “As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible ‘anchors.'”

Trump also claimed the network was “losing a fortune” because of it’s bad ratings.

 

