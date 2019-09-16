President Donald Trump celebrated his Latino supporters on Monday during a political rally in New Mexico.

Trump said:

We’re working night and day to deliver a future of limitless opportunity for our nation’s Hispanic citizens, including of millions and millions of extraordinary Mexican-Americans who enrich our society, strengthen our country, serve in our military and contribute immensely to our shared American family.

He thanked Mexico for doing more to strengthen the Southern border, prompting chants of “Build that wall!”

Trump noted that his Hispanic supporters also want the wall to keep the country safe.

“They don’t want criminals coming across the border, they don’t want people taking their jobs, they want to have that security, and they want the wall,” Trump said as the audience cheered.

He said that Hispanics understood the importance of a wall to keep out drugs, human trafficking, crime, and cartel violence like the problems currently facing Mexico.

Trump also pointed to historically low unemployment numbers among Hispanics, especially low unemployment numbers in New Mexico.

The president also noted that Hispanic poverty rates were also at an all-time low and that wages were up eight percent since his election.

“Those are unheard of numbers,” he said.

Trump said he loved his Latino supporters, but he was ready to do more when he was re-elected as president of the United States.

“We’re building an amazing future for citizens of every background, race, religion, color, and creed,” he said.