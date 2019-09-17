Moms for America continue their crusade against socialism on Tuesday with a press conference outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, Constitution Day.

Kimberly Fletcher, president and founder of the grassroots family and faith advocacy group, said her group started its anti-socialism campaign with a rally in Washington, DC, on July 4 and continues today at 4 p.m. Eastern at the House Triangle with several Republican lawmakers scheduled to speak.

“Socialism is not an option,” Fletcher said. “It is not what my husband devoted 30 years of his life for and it is not what Gold Star families paid the ultimate price for.”

“That is why we are doing this,” Fletcher said. “To defend the Constitution and all we hold dear from this dangerous threat of socialism and recognize those members of Congress committed to standing against it.”

Over the past few months, Moms for America have been reaching out to lawmakers to urge them to sign its “A Promise & Pledge to the America People.”

Lawmakers who have signed the pledge to stand against socialism, some of whom will be speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, include Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Don Bacon (R-NE), Brian Babin (R-TX), Steve King (R-IA), Mark Green (R-TN), Mark Walker (R-NC), and Vicky Hartzler (R-MO). Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) also signed the pledge.

Other speakers from around the country slated for the event are moms from Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, and New York.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter