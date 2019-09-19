In a tweet Thursday, Maya Rupert, the campaign manager for Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, seemingly made the assumption that it is racist to oppose illegal entry into America or fraudulent asylum claims.

Rupert’s remark came after Matt Wolking, the Deputy Director of Communications – Rapid Response for President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, questioned Castro’s “Basura” tweet to President Trump.

What is Julian Castro so angry about here? Does he support asylum fraud? Does he support catch and release? Does he support illegal entry into the U.S.? https://t.co/radmaFclB8 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 19, 2019

“What is Julian Castro so angry about here,” Wolking asked in a tweet. “Does he support asylum fraud? Does he support catch and release? Does he support illegal entry into the U.S.?”

Rupert then quoted Wolking’s tweet and said, “Racism. He’s angry about the obvious racism.”

Racism. He’s angry about the obvious racism. https://t.co/iRkL2wcQwj — Maya Rupert (@MayaRupert) September 19, 2019

Wolking responded, calling out Rupert for her blatant disregard for the conversation after she blamed Castro’s remark to President Trump on racism.

Julian Castro's campaign manager says you are a racist if you: Oppose illegal entry into the United States Oppose fraudulent asylum claims pic.twitter.com/sgTpeKhi9s — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 19, 2019