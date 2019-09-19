Julian Castro Campaign Manager Claims Opposition to Illegal Immigration Is ‘Racism’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Democratic presidential candidate former housing secretary Julian Castro is interviewed by the media in the spin room after the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a tweet Thursday, Maya Rupert, the campaign manager for Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, seemingly made the assumption that it is racist to oppose illegal entry into America or fraudulent asylum claims.

Rupert’s remark came after Matt Wolking, the Deputy Director of Communications – Rapid Response for President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, questioned Castro’s “Basura” tweet to President Trump.

“What is Julian Castro so angry about here,” Wolking asked in a tweet. “Does he support asylum fraud? Does he support catch and release? Does he support illegal entry into the U.S.?”

Rupert then quoted Wolking’s tweet and said, “Racism. He’s angry about the obvious racism.”

Wolking responded, calling out Rupert for her blatant disregard for the conversation after she blamed Castro’s remark to President Trump on racism.

In August, Castro praised news organizations for calling President Trump a racist.

“I applaud news organizations that have recognized the need to call a spade a spade and use the word racist,” Castro told BuzzFeed. “I believe he is.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.