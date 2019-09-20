Tom Steyer Met with Opposition at D.C. Climate Strike

Longtime climate activist and Democrat presidential hopeful Tom Steyer was met with opposition Friday as he attended the climate march in D.C., according to a source on the scene.

New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel highlighted Steyer’s appearance as the candidate spoke with a few youth activists chanting, “Stop running for president,” and, “You represent corporate greed,” while Steyer attempted to speak using a bullhorn.

OUCH: @TomSteyer was NOT well-received at the climate march in DC, where he was booed & met with chants of “stop running for president” & “you represent corporate greed,” when he tried to speak using a bullhorn, according to a source on the scene. pic.twitter.com/uKdtgZvvep — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 20, 2019

Steyer has a long history of placing emphasis on climate change, which includes donations to several like-minded Democrat candidates. In 2014 and 2016, Steyer was the top Democrat donor. In 2018, he ranked third for giving the most to Democrat candidates.

In 2013, Steyer also founded NextGen America, an environmental advocacy nonprofit and progressive political action committee (PAC). Steyer’s super PAC focuses on candidates who are willing to fight against climate change. In 2014, NextGen America spent around $100 million to influence several Senate and governor’s races.

In 2014, Steyer held a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser at his home, which was attended by former Vice President Al Gore and several senators, including then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and outspoken climate activist Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).