Hudson: ‘Affirmative Action Has Been an Unmitigated Disaster’

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson discussed the biggest revelations in his new book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, which Harper Collins released nationwide on September 17, with host Matthew Boyle on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

“Affirmative action has been an unmitigated disaster,” Jerome Hudson told Boyle, who referenced a chapter in the book: “Black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at America’s top colleges and universities than before affirmative action.”

“To address the issue of minorities not being admitted to college based on the color of their skin, it is absolutely asinine to attempt to resolve that issue by admitting people based on the color of their skin,” Hudson said.

In Jerome Hudson’s new best selling book, he notes a report from the New York Times that states “Even after decades of affirmative action, black and Hispanic students are more underrepresented at the nation’s top colleges and universities than they were 35 years ago.”

The 2017 New York Times analysis also concluded that “the share of black freshmen at elite schools is virtually unchanged since 1980. Black students are just 6 percent of freshmen but 15 percent of college-age Americans.”

In an appearance last week on Fox and Friends, Hudson also discussed explosives facts found his book about climate change, immigration, and Silicon Valley tech elites.

