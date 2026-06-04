Exclusive: HUD Secretary Turner Announces Crackdown NGOs, Non-Profits Receiving Tax Dollars with Automatic Renewal

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner discussed the Trump administration’s crackdown on non-profit funding.

Turner said, “We just, made an announcement on our 2026 Continuum of Care (NOFO), And really, for you and your listeners, The Housing First model, which was the model, that was, has been in place over the last decade or so, what this really created was a homeless, industrial complex. And so it was just housing our homeless neighbors. But we had no way to treat them, to get them transform and get them back to a life of self-sufficiency.”

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