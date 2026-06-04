Exclusive: Sen. Dan Sullivan Exposes Democrat Plot to Rig Alaska Senate Election

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) discussed the “sham” being played by Democrats in his race.

Sullivan said, “What happened was, there was another candidate who filed at the last minute with the name Dan Sullivan from Petersburg, Alaska. He’s a sham candidate. Alex. What do I mean by that? First, he’s doing everything in his power to confuse Alaskans, right. Let me just give you a couple examples. He is a liberal, progressive Democrat. We have all the records of all the liberals he’s supported. He’s even supported, again, the Democrat candidate in this race, Mary Patel, a couple times with donations. But at the last minute, he claimed he was a Republican last minute. So he filed as a Republican. The reason he’s doing that, he’s not a Republican. The Republican Party put out a press release saying, this is absurd. This is a scam. The reason he’s doing that, he wants his name to be on the ballot.”

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