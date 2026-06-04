Jewish Professor Galloway Gives Platner ‘Hall Pass’ for Totenkopf S.S. Tattoo

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed professor and podcaster Scott Galloway’s support for Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Galloway said, “Okay, if he gets drunk one night and gets a stupid and tattoo becuse the fact that he’s trying to protect our liberties, the next day, I might be blown up by an IED, he gets a hall pass.”

Marlow said, “He was apparently drunk every other night for the next 20 years because he never removed the tattoo.”

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