The Department of Justice on Wednesday confirmed that the Office of Intelligence Community Inspector General ruled the so-called “whistleblower” who issued a complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s discussions with foreign leaders possessed a “political bias” that was “in favor of a rival political candidate.”

According to a memo released by the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel on Wednesday, the inspector general stated that it received a complaint of “urgent concern,” though the OLC determined the matter “does not involve an ‘urgent concern’” or require that the national intelligence director send the complaint to the intelligence committees on Capitol Hill.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.