87 House Republicans Move to Censure Adam Schiff

Eighty-seven House Republicans have moved to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for telling a fictional story relating to President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eighty-seven House Republicans have joined the movement to rebuke Rep. Schiff by cosponsoring House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Zelensky and Trump.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs’ legislation has continued to gain strong support from across the House Republican conference, reaching from House Freedom Caucus conservatives, to moderates, as well as House Republican Leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. On Monday, the resolution had 73 sponsors, and now, as of Tuesday afternoon, the bill has 87 sponsors.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.