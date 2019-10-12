Live Updates*** Louisiana Jungle Primary: Republicans Try to Unseat Dem Gov

Republicans Eddie Rispone and Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) will try to force a runoff against incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards (D) in Louisiana’s gubernatorial jungle primary on Saturday. Edwards must get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.
President Donald Trump campaigned for Republicans on Friday evening in Louisiana and told a raucous Lake Charles crowd that a Republican will unseat Edwards if the race goes to a runoff.
Polls close at 9 PM ET, about 45 minutes after the monumental Florida-LSU showdown kicks off at Death Valley.
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the primary results.
—
Election results will trickle in here (Secretary of State’s office) after polls close at 9 PM ET.
—
8:40 PM: Polls in Louisiana will close in 20 minutes. Florida has just tied the game in Death Valley. Florida 7, LSU 7.
Former President Barack Obama records last-minute robocalls for incumbent Dem. John Bel Edwards:
“I know John Bel," Barack Obama says in a robocall. "He and I worked closely to expand Medicaid for working people. And we stood shoulder to shoulder to help Louisiana recover from devastating floods." https://t.co/o7tFtUa1P5
— The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) October 12, 2019
Republicans Rispone and Abraham trying to send the gubernatorial race to a runoff:
Thank you @realDonaldTrump! Louisiana needs someone like President Trump to turn this state around. Go vote for the only conservative outsider and businessman so we can fire @JohnBelforLA and make Louisiana great again! #LAGov https://t.co/LF6Uc3r4dQ
— Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 12, 2019
#TeamEddie is working hard to help us get out the vote! Let's win this thing and make Louisiana the #1 state in the South so our children and grandchildren will always be proud to call Louisiana home. #LAGov pic.twitter.com/sO8evm3C68
— Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 12, 2019
I voted this morning to put Louisiana Families First! Make sure to exercise your right to Geaux Vote today! Help is on the way!#lagov #Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/JiNUDgMANM
— Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 12, 2019
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.