Joe Biden Campaign Selling ‘Beat Him Like a Drum’ T-Shirt

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign is now selling t-shirts with the phrase “beat him like a drum” — something the Democrat White House contender has vowed to do to President Donald Trump in the general election.

The t-shirt is offered in Unisex & Women’s apparel styles in colors grey or blue with sizes ranging from extra-small to triple extra-large. Priced at $30.00, the t-shirt is available for pre-order to begin shipping on October 29th.

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ campaign now selling “Beat Him Like a Drum” t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/Cs2zml5ToP — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 18, 2019

Biden first used the phrase in late September when he snapped at a reporter who asked about President Donald Trump suggesting Ukraine look into allegations of corruption against him and his son, Hunter Biden.

“I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He’s violating every basic norm of a president,” Biden told Fox News Channel correspondent Peter Doocy.

“You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader trying to intimidate a foreign leader,” the former vice president continued. “Trump is doing this because he knows I will beat him like a drum. He’s using abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.”

“Ask the right questions,” he then demanded of Doocy.

During Tuesday evening’s Democrat presidential debate, Biden once again made the pledge to beat President Trump “like a drum” while defending Hunter against accusations of nepotism and corruption related to his son’s work in Ukraine and China.

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine,” Biden said. “The president and his thugs are lying. He doesn’t want me to be the candidate. If I’m the candidate, he knows I will beat him like a drum.”

While the t-shirt demonstrates the Biden campaign is confident it will win the Democrat party, it still has to fend off the insurgent campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who is leading the former vice president in several statewide polls.

Although the Biden has latched onto the phrase, it appears Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) used it in 2016 when (erroneously) predicting what then-Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton would do to then-candidate Trump in the general election.

“I’d hold my nose and vote for him but we’d get killed. Hillary Clinton would beat him like a drum,” he told CNN.