Nolte: Leftist Celebs Demand More Money-Losing Movies After Participant Media Forced to Close

After 20 years of producing left-wing movies no one wanted to watch, Participant Media was forced to close and lay off 100 people in April. Today, a bunch of left-wing celebrities are demanding Hollywood make more of these money-losing “issue” movies.

The open letter, signed by the likes of George Clooney, Martin Sheen, Ava Duvernay, Alyssa Milano, Regina King, Diego Luna, Kerry Washington, Michael Keaton, and Jane Fonda, as well as far-left outlets such as the fascist ACLU and GLAAD, says in part:

As we say goodbye to Participant, we must underscore that values-based storytelling is needed now more than ever; to expand the room for debate, to open our hearts to experiences vastly different from our own, to immerse us in the beauty of humanity’s complexities. And in the face of unprecedented change and uncertainty, we need deep partnerships between great storytellers, advocates and movements for change now more than ever, to remind us of our agency in shaping the future and the power of our actions. The future and health of our culture and democracy requires more of us to participate, spread hope, and humanity. Democracy is a living, breathing being that we, as participants, give life. As we reflect on the accomplishments of Participant, we look forward to championing the next generation of producers that will build upon Participant’s extraordinary body of work, integrating learnings it has offered, seeding new partnerships and innovating within this new media landscape. We call upon Hollywood to meet the moment. There is a whole ecosystem of people, connected by the work of the last 20 years of Participant, ready to work with you.

No one asked me to sign, but I would have signed and done so gladly. Watching Hollywood piss money away on their echo chamber porn puts a real smile on my face. Watching these movies crash and burn puts true joy in my heart.

Hey, where’s the open letter for a return to movies that don’t suck?

Where’s the open letter demanding Hollywood stop the woketardery and deliver movies for the masses like it used to… Movies for normal people without gay sex, scolding, and lectures. Movies with complicated characters, great stories, and universal themes?

How about an open letter demanding an end to the propaganda, so art can return to movie-making?

We have no true artists anymore, just talentless, entitled propagandists who can watch a Participant Media burn to the ground and still demand more of the same. For who? Not for you and me. We don’t watch this crap, They make these movies for themselves — to prove they are virtuous.

Burn, Hollywood, burn.

