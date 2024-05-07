Joe Biden Calls Illegal Aliens ‘Model Citizens’ While Promoting Amnesty

President Joe Biden declared illegal aliens, enrolled and eligible for former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), “model citizens” during a Cinco de Mayo event at the White House.

After opening Obamacare rolls to DACA illegal aliens, Biden said his ultimate goal is to offer amnesty to not only those enrolled in DACA but also those eligible for the Obama-era program.

Under such a plan, millions of illegal aliens would secure green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship. Biden justified the policy by calling DACA illegal aliens “model citizens,” akin to Americans.

“The first bill I introduced was about DACA, to make sure that they have a … direct path to citizenship … we created [DACA] 12 years ago,” Biden said:

It’s given 800,000 DREAMers a chance to go to work and school, contribute their immense talents in America. But more than a third of DREAMers couldn’t get health insurance. It’s wrong. And this rule changes all that. DREAMers can now get health insurance, as they deserve. [Emphasis added] My first day in office, as I said, I sent a comprehensive immigration reform bill to Congress. It expands legal paths for entries for families and employers. It includes pathways to citizenship for DREAMers in the only country that they ever called home. [Emphasis added] I love it when people say, “Why DREAMers?” Can you imagine a kid, two years old, saying, “Mom, don’t take me across the Rio Grande; it’s against the law”? Give me a break. These have been model citizens. [Emphasis added]

Biden called on Congress “to act” in getting amnesty passed, saying, “The right thing to do is to keep pushing forward until we get it done.”

As Breitbart News reported in 2017, a DACA amnesty would open a surge of chain migration — where newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the United States — ranging from 10 million to 19 million foreign nationals.

A prior Breitbart News analysis found that a DACA amnesty could cost American taxpayers some $115 billion by opening Obamacare rolls to newly legalized illegal aliens. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that such an amnesty would cost taxpayers $26 billion.

That same CBO report suggests that about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.

In 2013, CBO analysis stated that the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan would “slightly” push down wages for American workers. A 2020 CBO analysis stated that “immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

