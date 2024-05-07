Kathy Griffin: Porn Star Stormy Daniels ‘Does Not and Will Not Lie,’ ‘Believe Her’

Left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin claimed on Tuesday that porn star Stormy Daniels “does not and will not lie,” and urged the public to “believe her.”

“Stormy does not and will not lie. Believe her,” Griffin wrote in response to a post by lawyer and Los Angeles Times columnist Harry Litman, who suggested that Daniels might say there was an “element of assault” involving former President Donald Trump.

Stormy does not and will not lie. Believe her. https://t.co/Vw6DEjR1GM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 7, 2024

“If it is Stormy, her testimony will sorely test Trump’s ability to comply w/ gag order,” Litman said. “Cdn’t be a more direct accusation of a longstanding lie, made more or less to his face from 30′ away.”

“Plus there are indications that she will say that the tryst had an element of assault,” Litman added.

If it is Stormy, her testimony will sorely test Trump's ability to comply w/ gag order. Cdn't be a more direct accusation of a longstanding lie, made more or less to his face from 30' away. Plus there are indications that she will say that the tryst had an element of assault. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 7, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump cited some of his own fiercest critics on Tuesday to underscore the political nature of his criminal trial in Manhattan.

“NBC Today Show [said], ‘The challenge is that there is no smoking gun, no email, or tape to prove the president’s intent,'” the 45th president told reporters before entering the courtroom, where Daniels was expected to take the stand.

“That’s what they’re trying to get us on: the fact that we call a legal expense a legal expense,” Trump explained. “The legal expense that we paid was put down as a legal expense. There’s nothing else you could say.”

Griffin, for her part, has never concealed her contempt for Trump or the tens of thousands of people who support him across the country. And the feeling has always been mutual.

In March, protesters descended on the comedian’s show in Huntington, Long Island, to let her know just how they feel about her.

Notably, Griffin made world headlines in 2017 when she infamously posed with the severed head of Trump in a bloody photo shoot for artist and photographer Tyler Shields. Shortly after that, the On the Fritz actress’ career imploded.

Last year, Griffin said she has an extreme case of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that arose after her cancelation resulting from her infamous photo shoot.

In November, Griffin disclosed that she meows like a cat and moos like a cow during yoga in order to deal with her Trump-induced PTSD.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.