Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in a recent interview with CBS News said her “ideas are better ideas” than her Democrat colleagues and insisted she wants to “build a blue wall around” states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Klobuchar’s remarks came as she discussed her will to attain her party’s nomination, often referencing a moderate approach to many issues.

Klobuchar stated that she believes there is a difference “between a plan and a pipe dream” and claimed her moderate approach to extreme issues could prove successful.

“I think that what I’ve seen is there are people that are tired of the noise and nonsense and the extremes, and they are looking for someone who has their back,” Klobuchar told CBS News’s Caitlin Huey Burns. “And they have a home with me, because I believe my ideas are better ideas. They’re different ideas, but they’re better ideas.”

Representing America’s heartland in the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar claimed she could win back states from the Midwest that were devoted to President Trump in the last presidential election.

“What I’ve said is I want to build a blue wall around those states — of votes — and make Donald Trump pay for it,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar, who has campaigned consistently on allowing Americans to choose between Medicaid and Medicare, made clear her thoughts on the issue when asked about her moderate approaches, which differ from the Medicare for All approach that other Democrat hopefuls have taken.

“I just don’t think we should be paying for college for rich kids off the taxpayers of this country, and I also don’t think we should kick 149 million people off their current health insurance,” Klobuchar said.

“That is the difference between a plan and a pipe dream,” she added.

Throughout the interview, Klobuchar went on to say she wants to double Pell Grants so “one- and two-year degrees” can be free. She also said she does not want to “trash Obamacare” and instead wants to “build on it.”