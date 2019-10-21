Susan Rice: Trump’s Syria Ceasefire ‘Definition of Ethnic Cleansing’

(LISTEN: 5:44-7:01)

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOE MADISON: I have got to tell you, I guess it was the story I saw, this potential of ethnic cleansing as it relates to north Syria. Somebody suggested that Syria needed to be cleaned out.

SUSAN RICE: That somebody was the President of the United States.

MADISON: Thank you! This is such dangerous language to use that, in essence, is translated across the world as ethnic cleansing.

RICE: Joe, it’s not even a potential, I’m afraid. It’s already beginning to happen. You see the Kurdish leader basically screaming for help, saying this so-called pause, or ceasefire that Mike Pence negotiated, which was a total capitulation to Erdogan and Turkey, basically decided on behalf of the Kurds that they would have to move out of the way while the Turks take over there historic homeland in the north of Syria and repopulate it from Arabs from a different part of Syria. This is the definition of ethnic cleansing.