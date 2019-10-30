Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) November 3 Minneapolis rally, scheduled with an appearance from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), is moving to a different venue due to high demand, local media outlets reported.

Sanders is slated to hold a rally alongside the far-left Minnesota lawmaker on Sunday. It was originally taking place at the Northrop Auditorium, but organizers opted to move the venue due to high ticket demand. It has now been moved to the Williams Arena, which can hold a crowd of over 14,000. The Northrop Auditorium maxes out at 2,700.

The increased enthusiasm for Sanders has been reflected in recent polls. A Morning Consult poll released this week showed Sanders tying Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for second place nationally with 20 percent support each, while a UNHSurveyCenter/CNN poll showed the socialist senator regaining his frontrunner status in New Hampshire:

New Hampshire Democratic Primary:

Sanders 21%

Warren 18%

Biden 15%

Buttigieg 10%

Yang 5%

Klobuchar 5%

Gabbard 5%

Steyer 3%

Harris 3%

Booker 2%

O'Rourke 2%

Sestak 1%

Bennet 0%

Delaney 0%

Castro 0%@UNHSurveyCenter/@CNN 10/21-27https://t.co/giBbSiQZBI pic.twitter.com/gf2id1r2aV — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 29, 2019

Sanders’ bounce back could be attributed, in part, to the high profile endorsements he has rolled out in recent weeks. Three key members of the “Squad” – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Omar – issued glowing endorsements. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib have appeared alongside Sanders at rallies in their cities, and Omar is expected to do the same this weekend.

In a video announcing her endorsement, Omar described Sanders as “the only candidate who has built a movement and continues to build a movement that transcends gender, ethnicity, and religion.”

“And we know in order to take on Trump, we’re going to need a unifier– someone who understands what the fight looks like and someone who is ready to defeat him,” she said.

“I was one of the people inspired by the movement that the Senator has built. There was an America that I dreamed about,” she continued, adding that the America people dream about is “not reality yet.”

“This is not just the fight for our lives. This is the fight for our democracy. This is the fight for a better future. One we can all be proud of,” she added: