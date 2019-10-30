Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday the House Democrats’ impeachment process is “substantially different” to past impeachment investigations.

Sen. Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said allowing House Intelligence Committee Chairman amounts to a significant break from precedent on impeachment.

The South Carolina senator said the Democrats’ process is “substantially different than the way we’ve done it in the past.”

“The Intel committee is part of the process, which has never been done, and the president’s counsel is not allowed to participate in the Intel committee,” he added.

The House Democrats’ resolution directs the Intelligence Committee and five other committees to continue their investigations of the president and other administration officials.

The resolution also grants House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (D-CA) equal time and the ability to question witnesses during the committee’s hearings.

The House plans to vote on the resolution Thursday; however, some Democrats have reservations about how the House proceeds.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), a freshman swing district Democrat, said Tuesday he will likely vote against the resolution.

“I would imagine that I’m not voting for it,” Van Drew said when asked if he supports the measure.

“I have long maintained the position that the impeachment or potential impeachment would not be good for Democrats or Republicans,” the New Jersey Democrat said in September.

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) signaled he will not commit to a vote this week to formalize the Democrats’ secret impeachment inquiry.

“We’re going to have to consider whether or not it’s ready to go on Thursday. I hope that’s the case,” Hoyer told reporters Tuesday.