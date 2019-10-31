Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) celebrated the Democrats’ partisan passage of the impeachment inquiry resolution in the House on Thursday, warning that the “corrupt” president will “do everything he can to distract us from his lies by throwing constant garbage at us.”

The House passed the impeachment resolution 232-196, as only two Democrats, Reps. Van Drew (D-NJ) and Collin Peterson (D-MN), stood in opposition to it alongside their Republican counterparts.

Omar, the far-left “Squad” member, reacted to the passage with a warning.

“Make no mistake. The president will use everything. He will do everything he can to distract us from his lies by throwing constant garbage at us,” she said in a video posted on Twitter following the House vote:

Today we are exercising the power of our constitution. Today we are using our power as legislators to follow the facts, to use the constitution as our guide and to hold this president fully accountable to his blatant abuse of the rule of law.

She claimed that President Trump’s “enablers” in the Republican Party will, moving forward, “tell us to reject the evidence of our own eyes and ears.”

“They will tell us that what we are reading and what we are seeing is not reality. He will say Nancy Pelosi is not the speaker of the House,” she said, pivoting to Trump.

“He will tell me and my sisters in service to go back to where we came from. But we must stay the course. We cannot afford to get distracted,” she continued.

“We must remember, as the great Toni Morrison said, the very serious function of racism is distraction,” Omar continued, adding that they should remain focused on the “facts.”

However, the Minnesota lawmaker failed to lay out any detailed facts, instead calling the president “corrupt” a number of times.

“Our focus should always remain on the facts, and the fact is that this president is corrupt. This president is corrupt. The corruption of this president is not one that is easily going to be forgotten, and it’s not one that we can afford to look the other way,” she said.

“A corrupt president who violates his oath of office must and will be impeached,” she declared.