Ben Harper to Perform for Pete Buttigieg Rally in Iowa

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will welcome rocker Ben Harper to perform at a campaign rally on Friday.

Harper is scheduled to appear with the South Bend mayor in Des Moines, Iowa ahead of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration, according to the campaign.

Formerly branded as the Jefferson/Jackson dinner, the Iowa Democrat party event is a key moment for candidates to make a splash in the state to win voters to their side.

Barack Obama delivered a fiery speech at the dinner in 2007 that sparked a dramatic turn in the polls, helping him win the state and upset Clinton for the 2008 Democrat presidential nomination.

In 2015, then-Senator Hillary Clinton brought pop star Katy Perry to boost her supporters in a concert prior to her speech.

This year, 13,000 people are expected to attend the event as well as 14 presidential candidates.