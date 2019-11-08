Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) confirmed Friday that her $52 trillion Medicare for All plan will cover illegal immigrants.

Warren attended a “Latinx town hall” in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday and confirmed during a Q&A session that her Medicare for All plan will, in fact, cover the 11-22 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States.

An attendee asked:

We know that you have included undocumented people in your plans to provide Medicare for All, so my question is why did you decide to include people regardless of immigration status, and would this include obtaining subsidies like the ACA’s – Affordable Care Act’s – affordability subsidies?

“Would you also support access to the children’s health insurance program without regard to immigration stuff?” he added.

Warren immediately praised the question and gleefully reiterated that her Medicare for All plan covers “everyone,” including illegal immigrants.

“I’m really glad you asked this. Medicare for All, as I put this together, covers everyone, regardless of immigration status, and that’s it,” Warren said to applause:

Notably, Warren said she will fund her $52 trillion Medicare for All proposal, in part, by driving up immigration levels, but she failed to explain how the influx – granting amnesty to 11-22 million illegal aliens – would affect what some fear would already be an overextended program.

“I support immigration reform that’s consistent with our values, including a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expanded legal immigration consistent with my principles,” Warren detailed in her plan.

“That’s not only the right thing to do – it also increases federal revenue we can dedicate to Medicare for All as new people come into the system and pay taxes,” she added.