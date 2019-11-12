Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) became the first member of Congress to publicly name the alleged “whistleblower,” whose second-hand complaint sparked the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, on Twitter Monday evening.

Bishop on Monday responded to a tweet from an individual who suggested that the GOP refrain from using the term “whistleblower,” instead referring to him as “the leaker” or “the operative” or “the deep state spy in the White House.”

The North Carolina congressman said he agreed “100%,” noting that he refuses “to cower before the authoritarian intimidation campaign.”

“He’s not Voldemort. And he’s not a bona fide whistleblower. Even if he were, he wouldn’t be entitled to secrecy. Eric Ciamarella is a deep state conspirator,” Bishop wrote. “He needs to testify now”:

100%. I refuse to cower before the authoritarian intimidation campaign. He’s not Voldemort. And he’s not a bona fide whistleblower. Even if he were, he wouldn’t be entitled to secrecy. Eric Ciamarella is a deep state conspirator. He needs to testify now. https://t.co/JOxhEOOJiA — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) November 12, 2019

Eric Ciaramella is a career CIA analyst whom Real Clear Investigations suggests is the likely so-called “whistleblower” in a report last month. However, Ciaramella had been floating around as the possible “whistleblower” long before the bombshell report.

Ciaramella also has links to the infamous anti-Trump dossier and reportedly “interfaced about Ukraine with individuals who played key roles in facilitating the infamous anti-Trump dossier produced by Fusion GPS and reportedly financed by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee,” as Breitbart News reported.

Bishop’s move now places extra pressure on tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube (owned by Google parent company Alphabet), and WikiPedia, which have all suppressed usage of Ciaramella’s name and penalized users for sharing it. “We are removing any and all mentions of the potential whistleblower’s name,” Facebook told Breitbart News last week — but said the company “will revisit this decision should their name be widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate.” As the first member of Congress to use the name in a public setting, Bishop certainly fits the description of a public figure airing Ciaramella’s name in debate.

Despite popular belief, the law “does not explicitly prevent anyone other than the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) who received the complaint that triggered the impeachment inquiry from outing the identity of the so-called ‘whistleblower,'” as multiple establishment media outlets have admitted.

Republicans listed the “whistleblower” on their list of witnesses that they wish to testify – a list which also includes Hunter Biden, Biden’s business partner Devon Archer, Fusion GPS researcher Nellie Ohr, and Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American consultant for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Schiff dismissed the Republicans’ list.

“This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit, or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm,” Schiff stated.