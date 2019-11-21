Poll Shows More Oppose Impeachment than Support It

More Americans oppose impeachment than support it, a National Emerson College poll released on Thursday revealed.

The poll, which coincided with the seventh public impeachment hearing in the nation’s capital, found that opposition to the partisan impeachment effort is growing, while support is slipping.

Conducted November 17-20, 2019, among 1,092 registered voters, the poll found that a greater percentage of people now oppose impeachment than support it.

“Support for impeachment has flipped since October from 48% support with 44% opposing to now 45% opposed and 43% in support,” Emerson found. The greatest shift in opinion occurred among independent voters, who now oppose impeachment 49 percent to 34 percent. Last month, independents supported impeachment 48 percent to 39 percent.

More via Emerson:

The impeachment hearings are being watched or followed by 69% of voters. A plurality (26%) is getting their information from Fox News, 24% are getting their information from 1 of the 3 network stations (ABC, NBC, CBS), 16% are watching CNN, 15% MSNBC and 19% are going somewhere else for their information.

The margin of error is +/- 2.9 percent.

The results coincide with a Politico-Morning Consult poll released this week, which showed support for impeachment dropping and opposition growing, particularly among independents.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey was taken November 15-17 among 1,994 registered voters and found that 47 percent of independents actively oppose the impeachment inquiry. This figure is a 10-point increase from last week, as noted by the Hill. Independent support for the inquiry fell to 40 percent – a seven-point drop. Overall, support for the inquiry dropped by two points and opposition grew by three points.

Nonetheless, some left-wing politicians, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), believe the public impeachment hearings are actively convincing the American people that “we have a president who thinks he’s above the law.”

“But what I am of the opinion is that the American people now do believe, and the more they see these impeachment hearings on television, they do believe that we have a president who thinks he’s above the law,” Sanders said.

“We have a president who has engaged in corruption. We have a president who has obstructed justice and, in my view, somebody who’s violated the emoluments clause,” he continued.

“But my inclination is that the American people do believe that this president is in violation of the law,” he added: