VA Delegate Introduces Gun Control for Democrat Majority to Pass

Virginia Delegate Ken Plum (D-Fairfax) has introduced gun control legislation for the state’s newly elected Democrat majority to pass.

Plum’s legislation criminalizes private gun sales by requiring all gun sales, retail or private, to run through a government database.

The Center Square reports that Plum has introduced the legislation numerous times before, “but…[it] failed to pass through the Republican-controlled legislature.” Yet he is hopeful for passage now, as he believes the Democrat victories mean “the public wants common sense bills” regarding gun control.

Plum’s legislation comes months after the May 31, Virginia Beach shooting, in which 12 innocents were killed.

Ironically, his bill would not have hindered, much less prevented, that shooting, as the attacker acquired his guns “legally“. (That means he bought them at retail through a process that already includes a background check.)

Here is a short list containing the names of other attackers who would not have been stopped by criminalizing private gun sales, as they all bought their firearms “legally” too:

El Paso attacker (August 3, 2019)

Garlic Festival attacker (July 28, 2019)

Poway Synagogue attacker (April 27, 2019)

Tree of Life Synagogue attacker (October 27, 2018)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007)

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.