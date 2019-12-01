Bread Delivery Man Foils Armed Robbery, Shoots Suspect Twice

A bread delivery man in Clayton County, Georgia, foiled an attempted armed robbery at a Hardee’s Saturday morning by shooting the armed suspect twice.

WSB-TV reports the delivery man arrived at the restaurant to take in bread and “saw employees running out the back” around 6:30 a.m.

Fox 5 reports the robbery suspect, Parrish Damario Kentrell, had allegedly jumped the counter at that point and “pointed a weapon at a female employee while demanding cash.”

The delivery man retrieved a firearm from his truck and exchanged gunfire with Kentrell, striking him twice.

Kentrell fled the scene and was arrested at a house on Jewell Terrace Road. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention before being transferred to jail.

