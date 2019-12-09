Chris Wray: Calling FBI the ‘Deep State’ Is an Insult to Our Workforce

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday pushed back critics who say the FBI is part of the “Deep State,” saying the characterization is “affront” to bureau employees.

Wray’s remark was part of an interview with ABC News on the Justice Department’s inspector general report.

BREAKING: FBI Dir. Chris Wray dismisses claims of a "Deep State," telling @PierreTABC, "That's not a term I would ever use to describe our workforce and I think it's an affront to them." https://t.co/cS2NRKgWs7 pic.twitter.com/rNxW1MFOZm — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019

A partial transcript is as follows: