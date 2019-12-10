MSNBC on Tuesday highlighted supporters of President Trump who are “fed up” with the Democrats’ endless pursuit of impeachment and vowed they are going to “be stronger” in support of the president in 2020 because of it.

NBC’s Monica Alba spoke to Trump supporters ahead of the president’s Tuesday rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She told MSNBC that the supporters there were “defiant and dismissed” the Democrats’ articles of impeachment and vowed to come out in support of Trump more forcefully in 2020:

She said in part:

So perhaps unsurprising after all these months of being at rallies and talking to the president’s fiercest supporters who maintain that the president did nothing wrong, we caught up with them right after that press conference you referenced earlier and talked to them about their feelings of these two articles of impeachment. Folks basically were defiant and dismissed them, which is something we’ve heard time and time again.

Trump supporters are confident, Alba found, that the Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort will backfire and “harden his support heading into 2020.”

“But the overarching theme has to do with exactly the reason we’re here today in Hershey, and that is because of the president’s reelection campaign,” she said.

“These supporters actually believe that the impeachment headlines from today will only harden his support heading into 2020,” she said.

“They’ve been digging at this even before he was elected so I think they’re just grabbing for straws that aren’t there,” one supporter said. Another woman added:

You can see how upset I am. I’m telling you right now there are people out here that are so enraged. We are so fed up, and so of course we’re going to be stronger even coming back to vote for President Trump again.

Supporters began lining up for the rally as early as 4:00 a.m., Alba added.

The promise of Trump supporters in Pennsylvania is significant, as it remains one of the key states that contributed to Hillary Clinton’s upset loss in 2016, which had not voted red in a general election since 1988. Trump edged Clinton out by less than a single percentage point – 48.2 percent to 47.5 percent.

A recent Firehouse/Optimus December Battleground State Poll, taken December 3-5, 2019, among 598 Pennsylvania voters, showed Trump leading every major Democrat in the current Democrat field – Joe Biden (D), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), and Michael Bloomberg (D) – in Pennsylvania. The margin of error is +/- 4.3 percent:

PENNSYLVANIA

2020 GE:

Trump 45% (+4)

Bloomberg 41% Trump 46% (+5)

Biden 41% Trump 46% (+6)

Buttigieg 40% Trump 47% (+7)

Warren 40% Trump 48% (+10)

Sanders 38%@Be0ptimus/@FirehouseStrat 12/3-5https://t.co/eQbNfxdFl9 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 9, 2019

Trump’s rally in Hershey is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m ET.