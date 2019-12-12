Democrat Angie Craig: Trump Impeachment a ‘Somber Time’

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), a swing district Democrat, described her time thinking over whether to back impeachment of President Donald Trump as a “somber time.”

Rep. Craig, who represents a suburban district outside of the Twin Cities, said Wednesday that she remains undecided over whether to back impeachment of President Trump.

Craig represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election by more than six percent and that House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans hope to take back these and 18 other districts that Trump won during the 2016 election to retake the House majority.

Rep. Craig said that she continues to think over whether to back impeaching Trump, suggesting that she did not run to impeach the president. She said:

This has really been a somber time to me. No one runs for Congress wanting to ever have to face the question of whether to vote for articles of impeachment. But at the same time, you know, I have to weigh the evidence and the facts, and fulfill my constitutional duty, and I will certainly be very thoughtful and deliberate as I make that decision.

The Minnesota congresswoman’s comments follow a Washington Post report that Democrats continue to expect large defections when they hold their vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Trump next week.

The Post found that House Democrat leadership said there will be at least six Democrats that could vote against impeachment.

The Washington Post wrote:

Lawmakers and senior aides are privately predicting they will lose more than the two Democrats who opposed the impeachment inquiry rules package in late September, according to multiple officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly. Two senior Democratic aides said the total could be as many as a half-dozen, while a third said the number could be higher.

Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN), another swing district Minnesota Democrat, has reportedly confirmed that he will lean toward voting for impeachment next week.