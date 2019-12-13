Democrat Rep. Susie Lee to Back Trump Impeachment

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) announced Friday that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Lee, who represents Nevada’s third congressional district, announced Friday that she will vote to impeach President Trump, contending that the president abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.

The Nevada Democrat said in a press release:

As I did before I voted to support an impeachment inquiry, I have carefully deliberated and comprehensively reviewed the facts presented by the respective committees, witnesses, and available evidence, as well as reviewed the Constitution and the Articles of Impeachment themselves. This is a grave decision that requires thorough and solemn deliberation. After weighing all of the facts, I will be voting in support of impeachment of the President. The facts are clear: the President abused the power of his office and blatantly obstructed Congress. I took an oath of office to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This is a solemn decision. I end with this: democracies live and die by the integrity of our elections.

Rep. Lee represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans hope to flip roughly 20 seats to take back the House majority.

Lee defeated Republican Danny Tarkanian by roughly 9.1 percentage points during the 2018 midterm elections.

A recent poll suggested that Rep. Lee’s support for impeachment could imperil her chances of getting reelected. Fifty-three percent of constituents in Rep. Lee’s district said Lee’s backing impeachment makes it less likely for them to support impeachment.

One independent woman in Lee’s district said:

She wasn’t unaligned with the impeachment and then she talked with her liberals or whatever you want to call them, then she did. And on what lines, it’s so shaky. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ time and money. What have they done for three years other than try to get rid of Trump?

Lee suggested that her support for impeachment serves as part of a movement to protect American democracy.

“We have lived in relative peace on our soil for over two centuries in the strongest democracy on earth. It is my constitutional duty to ensure that it remains that way,” Rep. Lee concluded in her statement.