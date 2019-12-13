President Donald Trump again congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday after a historic victory for his party in the United Kingdom parliamentary elections.

“I think that might be a harbinger for what’s to come in our country; it was last time,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Mario Abdo Benítez, president of Paraguay. He was referring to the 2016 Brexit vote that shocked global elites shortly before the president shocked them again by beating Hillary Clinton in the presidential elections.

Johnson’s party won more than 80 seats in the election on the platform of finally delivering Brexit, expected to occur in January 2020.

“I’m sure people will be thrilled to hear that, but a lot of people will be, actually a very big percentage of people,” Trump said, “because this was a tremendous victory last night, and it’s very interesting.”

Trump called Johnson a “friend of mine” and promised to work with him to develop a bilateral trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“It’s going to be a great thing for the United States also because it means a lot of trade,” Trump said, “a tremendous amount of trade. They want to do business with us so badly.”