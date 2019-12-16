The House Judiciary Committee released its report on Monday morning detailing the two articles of impeachment leveled against President Donald Trump.

The panel, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), approved the articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in a party-line vote of 23-17 on Friday.

“Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances,” the 658-page report accuses. “He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked.”

The panel also attempts to make the case for impeachment by arguing the president “has fallen into a pattern of behavior” of seeking assistance from foreign entities to win elections, which they claim “will almost certainly continue on this course.”

“We cannot rely on the next election as a remedy for presidential misconduct when the President is seeking to threaten the very integrity of that election,” Democrat lawmakers add. “We must act immediately.”

In the report, the committee’s ranking Republican member, Rep. Doug Collins (GA), criticizes the House Democrats’ findings, calling their impeachment efforts “unprecedented” and “unjustifiable.”

“The ramifications for future presidents are not difficult to surmise,” he warns.

The report’s release comes as the full House of Representatives is slated to vote on impeachment Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump in September after a partisan CIA analyst alleged in a “whistleblower” complaint that the president sought to pressure the leader of Ukraine to investigate allegations of corruption against former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for the release of U.S. military assistance. Both President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have denied any pressure was applied and the White House published a transcript of their July 25 call as evidence that no unlawful behavior occurred during their conversation.