UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Newborns Dressed as ‘Baby Yoda’

Infants at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, have been dressed as the eponymous little green “Child” that has captured the hearts of the internet.

“The Child” is an almost eerily adorable character featured on Disney’s hit series “The Mandalorian,” under the protection of the titular space spartan. Nicknamed “Baby Yoda,” the diminutive creature immediately went viral, spawning innumerable memes based primarily on its sheer, unnatural cuteness.

Now, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is reminding local earthlings about the most endearing creatures found on our home planet. “Cute I Am” and “Merry I Must Be” onesies in the postnatal unit proclaim, accessorized by knitted pairs of pointy green ears and Santa hats. The ears and hats were handmade by Caitlin Pechin, who was also responsible for the recent Mr. Rogers tribute on World Kindness Day.

The cuteness force is strong with our #MageeHolidayBabies! pic.twitter.com/IkMRFlKZAD — UPMC (@UPMC) December 16, 2019

“These #MageeHolidayBabies are out of this world cute!” the hospital tweeted on Monday morning, observing that the “cuteness force is strong” with these new arrivals to Earth. And while the verdict on Disney’s new oxytocin-manufacturing machine is still in its early days, even the stolid “Mando” would have to agree.