Report: Ilhan Omar Tells McCarthy ‘Stop It’ After He Quotes Tlaib’s ‘Impeach the Motherf*cker’

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib (Adam Bettcher / Getty)
Adam Bettcher / Getty

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), during the House debate on impeachment, reportedly reacted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) mention of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — who told supporters after she was elected, we are going to “impeach the motherf*cker” — by yelling, “stop it!,” according to PBS NewsHour reporters.

McCarthy noted during his remarks on the House floor that Democrats have been angling to impeach President Trump for months — years, even — and mentioned Tlaib, who said on the same day she was sworn in that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker.” Omar reportedly took issue with McCarthy’s remark and shouted for him to stop, according to PBS NewsHour:

Tlaib made the controversial remark in January:

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with congressional staffers, repeated Tlaib’s sentiment during a pro-impeachment rally in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right? But tonight I can be here and I am not a member of Congress and this is a solemn, solemn thing. But I can say tonight, it’s time to impeach the motherfucker!” she said:

