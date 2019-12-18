Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) shouted at House Judiciary Committee member Jerry Nadler (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused him of echoing “Russian propaganda” in his floor speech lambasting the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

During his remarks, Gohmert called the impeachment process an attempt by Democrats to thwart the Justice Department’s investigation “into the corruption of Ukraine interference into U.S. election in 2016.”

The Texas Republican then slammed the Democrats for jumping from allegation to allegation to justify removing the president.

“You said it was about this terrible Russia collusion,” he said in a sarcastic fashion. “When that fell through, it was about emoluments, it’s about bribery, it’s about extortion. It’s changed, but one thing hasn’t changed and that’s the intent to impeach this president. It’s always been there.”

WATCH: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) shouts at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) after the Democratic lawmaker accuses Gohmert of "spouting Russian propaganda on the House floor" https://t.co/VVWBVAn92f pic.twitter.com/pNN8oa8zLM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019

Gohmert concluded his remarks by warning: “This country’s end is now in sight. I hope I don’t live to see it.”

As Gohmert exited the lower chamber, Nadler accused Texas Republican of “spouting Russian propaganda on the House floor” and recognized Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) to speak.

