Three Shot Near Rhode Island Senior Living Complex

Police tape cordons off Woodstock Street where a woman was murdered on in Philadelphia, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP/Matt Rourke

Three people were shot in the area of a senior living complex in Westerly, Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports that the incident occurred at an address associated with “Babcock Village, a federally subsidized senior housing complex.”

NBC News reports that one person was hospitalized as a result of the shooting, and the New York Times reports that there was one fatality among the three shooting victims.

The gunman is still at large.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.