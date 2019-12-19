Three Shot Near Rhode Island Senior Living Complex

Three people were shot in the area of a senior living complex in Westerly, Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports that the incident occurred at an address associated with “Babcock Village, a federally subsidized senior housing complex.”

#BREAKING: State police confirm three people have been shot in Westerly. On scene right now where there’s a heavy police presence and many units still coming in and out, very quickly. Will keep you updated as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/98fR41fENd — Lynzi DeLuccia (@NBC10_Lynzi) December 19, 2019

NBC News reports that one person was hospitalized as a result of the shooting, and the New York Times reports that there was one fatality among the three shooting victims.

The gunman is still at large.

Police are heavily blocking off the area leading up to Babcock Village, listed online as a retirement home. A young woman drove up just a short time ago very upset – she’s been calling her mother who works in the building and can’t get through to her. We’re working to learn more. https://t.co/UfoGtN9MKo — Lynzi DeLuccia (@NBC10_Lynzi) December 19, 2019

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.