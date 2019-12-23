Masked Invasion Suspect Loses Gunfight with Florida Homeowner

A masked invasion suspect lost a gunfight with a Lauderhill, Florida, homeowner and his body was located at the scene when police arrived.

Newsweek reports that the alleged home invasion occurred about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Lauderhill Police spokesperson Lt. Michael Santiago indicates there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the homeowner.

WFLA reports that the homeowner fled the home after gun battle. 911 was called and police arrived to find the allegedly home invasion suspect’s body inside the home.

