Gun Control Fail: Baltimore’s Homicide Rate Breaks Record

Baltimore’s 2019 homicide rate broke the record for the city despite the existence of a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, handgun registration, and other Democrat-sponsored gun controls.

ABC News reports Baltimore recorded its 342nd homicide for the year on Friday. That placed the homicide rate at 57 per 100,000, which is a new record.

Baltimore’s high homicide rate comes as the city records over 300 homicides for the fifth year in a row.

On July 12, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Baltimore’s homicide rate was more than double that of Chicago. At that time, WJZ reported murders were occurring so frequently in Baltimore that the number of murders in the city was higher than the number in Philadelphia, even though Philadelphia had “two and a half times the population.”

Moreover, Baltimore was seeing more murders than New York City, although NYC was “almost 14 times larger.”

In 2019 New York City has “more than 8 million residents” but only witnessed 306 homicides versus the 342 Baltimore witnessed with just over 600,000 residents.

On June 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported that crime surging in Baltimore despite the presence of stringent gun control. The Firearms Safety Act of 2013 banned “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines and put in a place a fingerprinting/registration requirement for new handgun buyers. And the Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland has a red flag law that took effect October 1, 2018.

