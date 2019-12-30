Hero Jack Wilson on Texas Church Shooting: ‘I Feel like I Killed Evil’

The man who shot and killed the White Settlement, Texas, church shooter on December 29, 2019, says, “I feel like I killed evil.”

CBS DFW identifies the Texas church hero as Jack Wilson, a gentleman who is both a member of the church security team and a candidate for Hood County commissioner.

He made clear that he does not consider himself a hero:

“I don’t consider myself a hero.” Jack Wilson describes how he stopped a shooter at a White Settlement church yesterday @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/dMRRoyS57u — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) December 30, 2019

After the incident was over, Wilson used a Facebook post to describe his feelings:

I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.

“I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed,” he added. “Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

NBC News reports that Wilson owns a gun range, which is where he trained for a moment like the one that arose Sunday at church.

When asked how he is dealing with killing another man, Wilson said, “I don’t feel like I killed a human, I killed an evil and that’s how I’m coping with the situation.”

