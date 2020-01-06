Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has added after-school shootings as a reason behind his relentless push for more gun control.

His most recent example of such a shooting is drawn from August 2019, when nine students were shot and injured at a Mobile, Alabama, high school football game. NPR reported that the shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The alleged gunman was 17 years old.

On January 6, 2020, Bloomberg tweeted a New York Times article on the August incident and said that after school shootings are part of “a true national emergency” in the U.S.

We live in a country where stories like this are normal, and that is unacceptable. Gun violence in this country is a true national emergency and I have dedicated my life's work to combating it. As president, I will continue that fight. https://t.co/nUzGhEiafO — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 6, 2020

On December 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported that a good guy with a gun shot and killed a Texas church attacker just seconds after said attacker opened fire on congregants. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) made clear that the good guy with a gun–and other armed good guys in the congregation–proved to be “immediate responders” who saved countless lives.

Bloomberg responded to the Texas church shooting by stressing his belief that church congregants ought not be armed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.