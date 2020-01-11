Arkansas State Sen. Missy Irvin (R-AR) joined Breitbart News Saturday, where she discussed her resolution condemning the actions of the House of Representatives over the impeachment “sham” against President Donald Trump and said “the people” are paying the price.

“Hearing from my constituents and the people in the state of Arkansas, who overwhelmingly voted for President Trump, they’re just so frustrated and they’re sick of it,” Irvin told host Matthew Boyle. “Enough is enough. They’re just playing this high stakes game of chicken up there with our Constitution and with our democracy and it’s really undermining the office of the presidency of our country.”

Irvin also called the holding of the articles of impeachment by the United States House of Representatives at a federal level “incredibly ridiculous” and “incredibly reckless.”

Irvin went on to talk about “the people” who are paying the price for the “game” being played by those in Washington, DC, by calling out challenges with insurance premiums and the inability to afford insurance, which cannot be “fixed at a state level.”

“This president’s not really able to work the way he wants to work and needs to work in order to provide that level of consistency, whether it’s healthcare reform, corrections, roads and infrastructure, immigration reform, those kinds of things really affect the state,” Irvin said.

“The people of our state pay the price,” Irvin added. “The normal, every day, Joe blow citizen pays the price for this.”

Irvin also claimed the impeachment dealings are putting “our soldiers abroad” and our nation at risk.

“Other countries see this. They see this undermining of the office of the presidency and the undermining of our government and how it’s functioning and that is putting us on unsteady ground out there.

In a statement released Friday, Irvin condemned some members of the House of Representatives who approved and are holding articles of impeachment against President Trump:

“On behalf of my entire Republican Senate Caucus, I filed this resolution today to encourage the United States Senate to act as quickly as possible within their full constitutional authority regarding the impeachment process and to condemn the actions of some members of the House of Representatives for passing and holding articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.”