Donald Trump Taunts Cory Booker for Ending Campaign

President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Monday after the New Jersey senator announced he was suspending his campaign.

“Really Big Breaking News (Kidding),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race.”

Booker announced his decision on Monday, saying that he no longer saw a path to victory for his campaign.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker wrote.

Booker is currently polling at 2-3 percent nationally. The latest poll of Iowa voters showed three percent support for Booker, and the latest New Hampshire poll showed the senator from New Jersey with only one percent.

“Now I can rest easy tonight,” Trump joked. “I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”

Booker noted that it was difficult to raise money in order to compete with the rest of the Democrat field, taking a shot at the Democrat National Committee for keeping him off of the debate stage.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” he wrote.