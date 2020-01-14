CNN Ignores Impeachment for First 90 Minutes of 7th Democrat Debate

CNN moderators and Democrat presidential candidates ignored the ongoing Democrat effort to impeach President Donald Trump during the first hour and a half of the seventh Democrat debate in Iowa on Tuesday.

It was a stunning reversal by Democrats and the establishment media who spent months focusing on the impeachment effort as the most important pressing political issue in the United States.

House Democrats are expected to transfer the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday, but the topic only got a few minutes of attention in Tuesday’s Democrat presidential debate.

Congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rushed into the impeachment process at the end of 2019 but inexplicably stalled the effort after passing the articles of impeachment in December.

The Democrat effort to impeach Trump was featured at the beginning of the fifth Democrat debate hosted by MSNBC, the sixth Democrat debate hosted by PBS, and even the fourth debate hosted by CNN in Ohio as candidates fully backed the decision by Pelosi and House Democrats to pursue it.

But the political momentum for impeachment appears to have stalled as it is expected to fail to remove the president of the United States after the Senate trial.