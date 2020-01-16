Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Endorses Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) scored the endorsement of Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), the two announced on Thursday.

“For three years now, Donald Trump has poisoned our nation with his failure, corruption, and xenophobia,” Pocan said in a statement. “Bernie Sanders’ authenticity, honesty, and movement for equality is the antidote our nation needs now.”

“I am very excited today to make a wonderful announcement for our campaign. Congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin is here to announce his support for our campaign, and we’re just very very proud,” Sanders said in a video of the announcement, adding Pocan will chair his campaign in Wisconsin:

I am proud to endorse @BernieSanders for President of the United States. After three years of Trump, Wisconsinites want someone who they can trust with values they share. Bernie never stopped fighting for working families & I am joining him in the fight to defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/0UphQV3mrv — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) January 16, 2020

I’m so proud that @MarkPocan is supporting our movement and will chair our campaign in Wisconsin. With Mark’s help, we will win Wisconsin in 2020 and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/BS8UFOnNMy — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 16, 2020

“People wanted change, and Donald Trump lied to him during the election, said he would bring them jobs and he didn’t do any of it,” Pocan said, a claim which coincides with President Trump’s economic approval rating on the rise.

“Unfortunately we were embarrassed,” Pocan said of Hillary Clinton losing to Trump in Wisconsin in 2016.

“Donald Trump won Wisconsin by 23,000 votes but our problem was we had a big drop-off in Democratic voters. About 250,000 Democrats that normally come out didn’t come out and the problem was they weren’t mobilized,” he continued, adding that they were not “excited” or “invigorated” either.

“Together you know, we’re gonna beat Trump badly in Wisconsin,” Sanders declared, adding in his official statement that “we will win Wisconsin in 2020 and defeat Donald Trump” with Pocan’s help: