President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday to mark the national federal holiday.

The surprise visit was not on the president’s public schedule.

The president pumped his fists and waved to cheering supporters as he arrived at the memorial in Washington, DC.

The president and Vice President Mike Pence stood quietly for a moment of silence in front of the memorial as a few isolated bystanders booed.

Trump and Pence turned and waved to supporters as they returned to their motorcade.

The entire visit lasted about two minutes.

In his proclamation of the holiday, Trump spoke about King’s famous speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“Today, we pause to honor the incredible life and accomplishments of Dr. King, who helped shape the Civil Rights Movement, gave hope to millions experiencing discrimination, and whose enduring memory inspires us to pursue a more just and equal society,” he wrote.