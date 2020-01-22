Voters in the battleground state of Florida are continuing to show their support for President Trump amid the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, with one voter warning that history will remember “this House” and “this speaker” for “the travesty they’ve done to this country.”

Trump supporters in the Sunshine State reacted to the first day of the Senate impeachment trial and continued to show their unwavering support for the president.

“How will history view this time in America,” a Fox News reporter asked a voter in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday, who said history will remember the president and his family for their “sacrifices” and “what he has done for this country.”

“They’re also going to remember this House, this speaker, for what the travesty they’ve done to this country, the damage that they’ve done to this country, and the harm across the world. They will be remembered,” she said to applause.

“After what was said yesterday, we all heard some of the things that were said in the proceedings, you get the screenshot of Schiff and Nadler together, and you just can’t help but look at the two of them standing next to one another and think ‘that’s the Democrats’ answer to Abbott and Costello,'” another joked.

Fox News also spoke to a Trump supporter who immigrated from Mexico, who said that the Democrats’ impeachment effort is embarrassing the U.S.

“It’s an embarrassment to try to impeach the best president ever. I mean his accomplishments are just huge,” she said, citing the low unemployment rate and his efforts to halt illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“I hope all the Republican senators stand strong,” she added.

The general sentiment is reflected in a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll released on Tuesday, which showed that the majority of likely voters in Florida, 52 percent, oppose convicting and removing the president.

As Breitbart News reported:

A majority of likely voters in the battleground state, 52 percent, said they disapprove of such action, while 43 percent approve. The breakdown by party shows a strong sense of unity among the GOP, with 87 percent disapproving of removal and nine percent approving. Florida Democrats are not quite as united as Republicans on the issue of impeachment, with 73 percent approving of Trump’s removal but one-fifth, or 20 percent, disapproving.

The poll also showed Trump besting both Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in hypothetical general election matchups in Florida:

FLORIDA

Trump 49% (+4)

Biden 45%

.

Trump 49% (+5)

Bloomberg 44%

.

Trump 50% (+7)

Warren 43%

.

Trump 50% (+7)

Buttigieg 43% Cherry Communications/@FlChamber 1/3-12https://t.co/QvK9jAC4CU — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 21, 2020

Trump narrowly won Florida in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton 48.6 percent to 47.4 percent.