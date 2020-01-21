A majority of likely Florida voters oppose removing President Trump from office, a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll released Tuesday showed.

The poll, taken January 3-12, 2020, asked 608 respondents (comprised of 247 Democrats, 241 Republicans, and 120 others), “After impeachment, should President Trump be removed from office?”

A majority of likely voters in the battleground state, 52 percent, said they disapprove of such action, while 43 percent approve. The breakdown by party shows a strong sense of unity among the GOP, with 87 percent disapproving of removal and nine percent approving. Florida Democrats are not quite as united as Republicans on the issue of impeachment, with 73 percent approving of Trump’s removal but one-fifth, or 20 percent, disapproving.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s report reads:

And as the impeachment trial gets underway in the U.S. Senate today, Florida voters do not approve of the Senate removing President Donald Trump from office, with 52 percent of voters disapproving and 43 percent approving.

The survey also examined a few key hypothetical head-to-head general election matchups, which showed the president besting Joe Biden (D) by four percentage points — 49 percent to 45 percent. It also showed Trump leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Pete Buttigieg (D) by seven percentage points and Michael Bloomberg (D) by five percent.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 4 percent:

FLORIDA

Trump 49% (+4)

Biden 45%

.

Trump 49% (+5)

Bloomberg 44%

.

Trump 50% (+7)

Warren 43%

.

Trump 50% (+7)

Buttigieg 43% Cherry Communications/@FlChamber 1/3-12https://t.co/QvK9jAC4CU — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 21, 2020

The survey also spelled good news for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is enjoying a 68 percent approval rating. Additionally, 63 percent say Florida is going in the right direction.

The survey coincides with Tuesday’s kickoff of the Senate impeachment trial and comes on the heels of a recently released Gallup poll, which shows Republicans remaining unified against conviction and removal and a majority, 51 percent, of Americans holding the same view.