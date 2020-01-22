Watch Live: Day Two of Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

The Senate will start the second day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump Wednesday, beginning at 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

The Senate will continue its impeachment trial after Congress’s upper chamber voted in early Wednesday morning to approve the rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial. The Senate spent more than 12 hours Tuesday debating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) bill that defines the procedures affecting the trial.

The Senate finally approved the rules after Senate Republicans voted down many of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) amendments to subpoena additional records and witnesses for the impeachment trial.

The Senate voted on partisan lines to approve Leader McConnell’s impeachment resolution on partisan lines, with 53 Republicans of the resolution and 47 Democrats against the bill.

Now the Senate will move towards the House Democrat impeachment managers and President Trump’s opening arguments; each will side will have 24 hours over three days each to make their case for convicting or acquitting the president.

As the Senate continues its impeachment trial, 21 Republican attorneys general filed brief in support of President Trump and condemning the Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Trump.

