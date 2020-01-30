House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff tried to stop House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler from having the last word in the question and answer portion of the Senate impeachment trial on Thursday.

As Senators prepared to adjourn for the night, Sen. Amy Klobuchar tried to ask the last question with a question card that got lost in the shuffle, making the moment slightly awkward.

Klobuchar walked up to the desk and re-wrote the question for Chief Justice John Roberts, which asked the House managers to respond to President Donald Trump’s team of lawyers before the night ended.

Nadler jumped out of his seat and walked toward the podium microphone as Schiff was also preparing to stand.

Nadler beat Schiff out of his seat, leaving the standing Schiff protesting as he approached the mic.

“Jerry. Jerry. Jerry!” Schiff pleaded as Nadler took the podium.

Rep. Jerry Nadler got up to get the last word in for the night. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, got up and tried to get Nadler's attention: "Jerry. Jerry. Jerry." pic.twitter.com/M5K2OBXoK1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

Slightly flustered, Nadler denounced the Trump lawyer response as “the usual nonsense.”

“Did the president abuse his power by violating the law to withhold military aid from a foreign country, to extort that country into helping him — into helping his reelection campaign by slandering his opponent?” he asked. “That’s the only relevant question for this trial. The House managers have proved that question beyond any doubt.”

After Nadler was finished speaking, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

U.S. Senate

Nadler will go down in history as the House impeachment manager that concluded the question and answer period of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign immediately seized on the moment, dubbing the Chariots of Fire soundtrack on the video and sharing it on social media: